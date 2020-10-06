In Dallas visit Thursday, President Trump will announce plan for 'revitalization and recovery'

The president was already scheduled to visit the city Thursday for a private fundraising event with an admission price of $580,600 per couple.

President Donald Trump will meet with community leaders Thursday at a church in Dallas to "discuss solutions to historic economic, health and justice disparities in American communities," said a senior White House official.

The news comes just one day after George Floyd was laid to rest in Houston. Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against systemic racism and prompted demands for police reform.

Trump was already scheduled to visit the city Thursday for a private fundraising event with about 25 attendees and an admission price of $580,600 per couple.

Faith leaders, law enforcement officials and small business owners, some from Dallas, will be present to participate in the roundtable, along with senior administration officials, according to the the White House official.

Anywhere from 12 to 24 people will be in attendance.

The president plans to announce his administration's plan for "holistic revitalization and recovery" during the event, the official said.

National and local leaders will also speak with Trump about how the private and public sector can collaborate to "uplift our most vulnerable communities," the official said.

The White House did not provide any additional details on timing or location.