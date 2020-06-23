Twitter puts abusive behavior warning tag on President Trump's tweet about DC 'autonomous zone'

Twitter has a history of taking action against President Trump and accounts associated with him and recently took down a video over a copyright claim.

WASHINGTON — Twitter put an "abusive behavior" warning tag on President Donald Trump's tweet about the 'autonomous zone' that was being set up near the White House early Tuesday, which has now been cleared by D.C. Police.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the autonomous zone being set up in D.C. around 8:45 a.m. and was part of multiple tweets in regards to D.C. and statues being taken down by protesters.

"There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!," said the President in his Tweet.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," is what the abusive behavior warning tag now says on the Tweet when it appears on the President's feed.

Overnight, around 4:30 a.m., WUSA9 reporter Matt Gregory was chased out of what some were calling "The Black House." He said five protesters told him they didn't want cameras in the area. This came after DC Public Works was interrupted doing its job by protesters that were still in the area.

By 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, D.C. Police moved into the area and started cleaning encampment, tents and gathering areas that had been set up by protesters and others gathered in the area.

This is not the first time that President Donald Trump has run into trouble with Twitter and had his content on the social media platform has taken down or put a warning tag on.

Twitter blocked a Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd over a copyright claim, in a move that adds to tensions between the social media platform and the U.S. president, one of its most widely followed users.

The company put a label on a video posted by the @TeamTrump account that said, “This media has been disabled in response to a claim by the copyright owner.” The video was still up on President Donald Trump’s YouTube channel and includes pictures of Floyd, whose death sparked widespread protests, at the start.

“Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives,” Twitter said in a statement. It did not say who made the complaint.