NSU professor urges patience while waiting for election results

The Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner says the next update with full absentee results will come Friday afternoon.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The race for the White House is heating up across the country and here in Virginia.

Patience is the key word over the next several days. Election officials have stressed throughout this election that they have to be accurate, not fast. There may not be a clear winner for days.

Election officials still have work to do. Less than 24 hours after the polls closed, there was still no presidential winner, and there were many ballots still not included in the preliminary results.

Dr. Soji Akomolafe is the chair of the Department of Political Science at Norfolk State University. He also teaches a course in American National Government. He says listening to the experts, things are panning out the way they said.

"We said it's not likely we have results on election night, we did not. We also said it will boil down to the battleground states. That's what we have," Akomolafe said. "This is a toss-up. It could go either way."

Akomolafe says the polls shocked him, but he thinks we'll have an idea who will win the presidency this Friday.

"My guess is it'll take Wisconsin, but Michigan is a toss-up," Akomolafe said. "So I'm going to take the polls with a grain of salt moving forward."

He added, "Looking at the numbers yesterday, the next President must bring this country together. This country needs a healer in chief."

Voters say the tension and anxiety surrounding this election are high. Now the waiting game begins.

"Especially because more people are mailing in this year so it'll take more time, so I didn't think we'd find out last night or today but I think we'll have a better idea who's in the lead by the end of the day," Ali Stevenson said. "I am hoping for a different outcome than what we've had the last four years."