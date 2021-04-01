x
Urging calm, DC mayor calls in National Guard for protests

Some 340 National Guard troops were being activated while the city prepared for potentially violent protests surrounding Congress’ expected vote to affirm Joe Biden.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020 file photo, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference in Washington. Homicides in Detroit, New York, Philadelphia and other cities have topped 2019 numbers as violence surged while much of the U.S. struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. "We're all sick of the heinous crimes in our city," said Bowser. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C.‘s mayor urged calm Monday as some 340 National Guard troops were being activated while the city prepared for potentially violent protests surrounding Congress’ expected vote to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. 

A U.S. defense official says the D.C. National Guard will be used at Mayor Muriel Bowser's request to help with expected protests this week but will not be armed or wearing body armor. 

The Guard will be used for traffic control and other assistance. 

Congress is meeting this week to certify the Electoral College results, and President Donald Trump has refused to concede, while whipping up support for protests. 

