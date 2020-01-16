×
US Federal watchdog agency finds President Trump broke the law by withholding Ukraine military aid

Federal watchdog agency: White House office violated law in withholding Ukraine aid that is at center of Trump impeachment
The federal government's watchdog agency says the White House office violated federal law in withholding security assistance to Ukraine aid. 

The Government Accountability Office says the White House Office of Management and Budget violated the law in holding up the assistance. 

The freeze is at the center of the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Trump was impeached last month on charges of abusing his power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rivals, and for obstructing Congress' ensuing probe.

