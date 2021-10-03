x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Politics

US officials: report on oil and gas sale ban due by summer

The prospect has rankled Republicans and petroleum industry representatives. They say Biden is putting tens of thousands of jobs at risk.

BILLINGS, Mo. — The Biden administration says that it will deliver an interim report on its suspension of oil and gas sales from federal lands and waters by summer. But officials on Tuesday declined to say how long the moratorium could last. 

A long-term ban on sales from the nation’s vast, publicly-owned oil and gas reserves to address climate change would fulfill a campaign pledge from Democratic President Joe Biden. 

The prospect has rankled Republicans and petroleum industry representatives. They say Biden is putting tens of thousands of jobs at risk as the economy reels from the pandemic.

Biden announced a temporary suspension of new lease sales a week after taking office.

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Feb 09, 2021