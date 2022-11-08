VA-02 race draws more than 100,000 early voters

Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Suffolk outpace the rest of Virginia when it comes to early voters this election cycle.

VIRGINIA, USA — High early-voter turnout numbers suggest big interest in today’s election.

More than 942,000 people across Virginia voted early, mostly in-person, but some submitted absentee ballots.

That is way up from the 344,594 Virginias who voted early in the 2018 Midterm election.

THREE THINGS TO NOTE:

1. Early voting is down from 2021: Early voting in Virginia is down compared to last November, when Virginians came out in big numbers to elect a new governor. Nearly 1.2 million people voted early in that election.

2. Early voting is up from 2018: Early voting is up exponentially when compared to the 2018 Midterms, with almost three times as many people casting a ballot before Election Day this year. However, early voting access was expanded this year, so it’s not exactly apples to apples.

3. District 2 race draws interest: Three Hampton Roads cities outpace the rest of Virginia in early voting.

Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Suffolk all have a higher rate in early voter turnout when compared with the rest of the Commonwealth.

All three cities have one thing in common: they’re helping elect a candidate in the closely-watched District 2 race.

Virginia Department of Elections data shows 100,187 people voted early in District 2 for either Democratic Representative Elaine Luria or her challenger Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans.

Early voting thread: Statewide, some 928,681 early ballots were cast through yesterday's deadline. See the totals, timeline from your locality -> https://t.co/L626QsnaPp #Virginia #2022midterms pic.twitter.com/YGHZanjZLd — Virginia Public Access Project (@vpapupdates) November 6, 2022

It’s important to note that early voting numbers will change as election officials collect more absentee ballots.

Mail-in ballots will still be counted if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and are received by no later than 12 p.m. on the third day following Election Day.

2022 EARLY VOTING NUMBERS (AS OF NOVEMBER 7, 2022):

*number in parentheses is the rate, which is per 1,000 registered voters*

Virginia: 942,532 (158.5)

Virginia Beach: 54,011 (165.8)

Chesapeake: 32,907 (188.7)

Norfolk: 14,567 (104.6)

Hampton: 12,813 (128.1)

Newport News: 12,741 (103.0)

Suffolk: 11,284 (162.7)