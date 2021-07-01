x
Va. Gov. Ralph Northam calls Trump 'a danger to our country'

Northam said he'd "been working for over 24 hours" to restore peace to Washington after Trump's supporters broke into the Capitol.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in Richmond, Va. Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus. It's the first U.S. state to use new pandemic technology created by Apple and Google. The Covidwise app was available on the tech giants’ app stores Wednesday, Aug. 5, ahead of an expected announcement from Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday afternoon, amid calls from other Virginia lawmakers and American governors for President Donald Trump's impeachment, Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted Trump was "a danger to our country every minute he holds office."

Northam said he'd "been working for over 24 hours" to restore peace to Washington after Trump's supporters broke into the Capitol.

Wednesday, when the crowd was pushing back Capitol police, Northam sent Virginia State Police troopers and National Guard troops to the District to help DC Mayor Muriel Bowser restore order.

RELATED: Northam sending state troopers, Virginia National Guard to US Capitol

His tweet follows a similar message from neighboring North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper said trump "had betrayed our country and is therefore unfit to lead it," and called for him to resign or be removed.

