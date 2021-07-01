Va. Gov. Ralph Northam calls Trump 'a danger to our country'

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday afternoon, amid calls from other Virginia lawmakers and American governors for President Donald Trump's impeachment, Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted Trump was "a danger to our country every minute he holds office."
Northam said he'd "been working for over 24 hours" to restore peace to Washington after Trump's supporters broke into the Capitol.
Wednesday, when the crowd was pushing back Capitol police, Northam sent Virginia State Police troopers and National Guard troops to the District to help DC Mayor Muriel Bowser restore order.
His tweet follows a similar message from neighboring North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.
Cooper said trump "had betrayed our country and is therefore unfit to lead it," and called for him to resign or be removed.