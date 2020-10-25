Vice President Mike Pence to rally in Greensboro Tuesday

The Vice President will be campaigning in Greensboro, Greenville, SC, and Wilmington Tuesday. Greensboro's event will be held at the Piedmont Triad Int'l Airport.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vice President Mike Pence will rally in Greensboro, Greenville, South Carolina - and in Wilmington Tuesday - one week before Election Day.

According to a release, Pence will speak to supporters at a 'Make America Great Again!' event. Greensboro's rally is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Piedmont Triad International Airport. Pence's schedule has him in Greenville and Wilmington the same day.

Over the weekend, members of the Vice President's team, including his Chief of Staff, tested positive for COVID-19. The White House reported Pence tested negative and argues that despite his exposure, Pence's continued campaigning is essential work.

The campaign advised attendees of the rallies of the risk of exposure and noted that each person will get a temperature check, and a mask, which they'll be instructed to wear.

The Greensboro Police Department says officers may do some traffic assistance where requested.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 12 noon.

Tuesday’s rally in Greenville, SC will start at 3:30 p.m., with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. and closing at 3 p.m. at the Donaldson Airport.

The upcoming rally in Wilmington will start at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and close at 6 p.m.

The event will be at the Wilmington International Airport.

Campaign officials said all three rallies will feature remarks from Vice President Mike Pence and Republican candidates.

