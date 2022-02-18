AG Miyares moves to withdraw Virginia from ERA lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is on file from Jan. 24, 2022.
Republican Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares wants the state to withdraw from a lawsuit that seeks to force the federal government to recognize Virginia’s 2020 vote to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
In a court filing Friday, Miyares asked that the commonwealth be dismissed as a party to the lawsuit initiated by his predecessor and two other Democratic attorneys general.
The case is currently before a federal appeals court.
Spokespeople for the other two attorneys general who brought the case didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.