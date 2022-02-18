x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

AG Miyares moves to withdraw Virginia from ERA lawsuit

Former Attorney General Mark Herring helped initiate the lawsuit to force the federal government to recognize Virginia's 2020 vote to ratify the ERA.

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is on file from Jan. 24, 2022.

Republican Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares wants the state to withdraw from a lawsuit that seeks to force the federal government to recognize Virginia’s 2020 vote to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

In a court filing Friday, Miyares asked that the commonwealth be dismissed as a party to the lawsuit initiated by his predecessor and two other Democratic attorneys general. 

The case is currently before a federal appeals court. 

Spokespeople for the other two attorneys general who brought the case didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Articles

In Other News

National Archives: Trump took classified items to Mar-a-Lago