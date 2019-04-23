City council members in Virginia Beach plan to convene Tuesday to appoint a new member to the council to fill the seat David Nygaard was forced to vacate.

Former councilman John Uhrin withdrew his name from consideration. Uhrin held the seat for the beach district before Nygaard won it after a landslide election.

Nygaard was removed by a three-judge panel after failing to meet a residency requirement.

Council members encouraged residents of the beach district last month to fill out applications to be considered for the seat.

The person City Council appoints will serve in the vacant seat until a candidate is selected during a special election in November.

