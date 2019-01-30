WASHINGTON — In the House and Senate, Virginia Congress members are backing a bill to strengthen the Equal Pay Act.

Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner reintroduced the Paycheck Fairness Act Wednesday, which would guarantee that women can challenge pay discrimination and hold employers accountable.

Rep. Elaine Luria cosponsored the bill in the House of Representatives.

“I am serving in Congress to ensure equality for my daughter and every American woman,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Ten years after the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act was signed into law, women are still battling the wage gap. Pay discrimination has no place in America.”

According to the National Women’s Law Center, today’s wage gap in Virginia would cost a woman on average $482,000 over a 40-year career, when compared to a man.

“More than half a century ago, Congress passed the Equal Pay Act to ensure that women in Virginia and across the country aren’t paid less than men for doing the same work. Unfortunately, in 2019, the fight for equal pay isn’t over,” Warner said. “This bill will help drive wages up for women and combat discriminatory practices that have held women back from climbing the career and economic ladder.”

The legislation would close loopholes in the Equal Pay Act of 1963 by holding employers accountable for discriminatory practices, ending the practice of pay secrecy, easing workers’ ability to individually or jointly challenge pay discrimination, and strengthening the available remedies for wronged employees.

“This should be obvious: Women deserve equal pay. Yet women are still only paid 80 cents for every dollar paid to men, and the disparity is even worse for women of color. This is not just a ‘women’s issue’; it’s a family and economic issue. I’m proud to cosponsor the Paycheck Fairness Act because we must close the gender pay gap and end pay discrimination. I hope Congress will pass this commonsense bill to help families succeed,” Kaine said.