RICHMOND, Va. — Delegate Jason Miyares and Delegate Convirs-Fowler are sponsoring a resolution for a commission to study the Virginia Beach May 31 mass shooting. The delegates said this comes after receiving feedback from constituents, survivors, and the victim's family members.

The resolution, HB658, is being introduced to help gain a full understanding of the mass shooting that took place on May 31, 2019. A gunman killed 12 people and seriously injured four others.

If passed, the resolution will help minimize the risk of a tragedy of this nature from ever happening again.

The resolution will offer an objective incident review that will make recommendations regarding improvements that can be made in the Commonwealth’s laws, policies, procedures, systems, institutions, as well as those other governmental agencies and private providers.

“Delegate Miyares and I are sponsoring this resolution because we want to do everything possible to keep Virginia Beach employees and citizens safe. We will do everything in our power to prevent or minimize a tragedy of this nature from ever happening again,” said Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler.

View the full legislation below:

“I welcome a bipartisan state investigation that brings a new set of eyes to investigate and examine what remains as one of the darkest chapters in our city's history. This state initiative is similar to the state commission that investigated the shooting at Virginia Tech in 2007. Having another perspective is critical as we move forward to both heal and to prevent future tragedies," said Delegate Jason Miyares.

