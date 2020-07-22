x
Virginia Democrats vow sweeping changes in criminal justice

Virginia Democrats say they’re looking to make transformational change to the state’s criminal justice system.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020 file photo Virginia State Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, speaks during a debate in the Virginia Senate inside the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Lawmakers are beginning to hold hearings this week on criminal justice proposals that have been suggested by the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, the Democratic Senate Caucus and a group of liberal-leaning county prosecutors. Surovell said some House lawmakers “wanted to go a little slower and take a little harder look at things" earlier this year, but he's hopeful the events of the last few months have brought the need for immediate reform into focus. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Democrats say they’re looking to make transformational change to the state’s criminal justice system — just a few months after taking a far less ambitious approach. 

The killing of George Floyd and widespread protests over police violence have prompted lawmakers and their allies to promise sweeping changes to a criminal justice system many advocates have long said doles out disparate treatment to minorities. 

It’s a far cry from earlier this year, when criminal justice reform supporters were disappointed when many of their proposals were put off for a year or sent to a commission for study.

