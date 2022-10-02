Virginia Democrats worry Republicans will roll back reforms

Democrats who have fought for criminal justice and police reforms since 2020 are worried their progress could be rolled back by the new GOP majority in the House.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Democrats who have fought for criminal justice and police reforms since 2020 are worried that their progress could be rolled back by the new Republican majority in the House of Delegates.

After George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police sparked months of protests around the country, Virginia's then-Democrat-led legislature passed a law banning the use of chokeholds and no-knock search warrants. The state also repealed its death penalty.

But Republicans are now in a position to potentially overturn some of the reforms.