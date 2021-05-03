Virginia GOP nominating contest confusion deepens

Anderson said that after meeting with Liberty officials this week it became clear that an event at a single Liberty property isn't possible.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from Feb. 19, 2021.

The Virginia GOP appears to be headed back to the drawing board in its ongoing struggle to sort out how to choose its nominees for this year’s statewide contests.

After months of division over the matter, Republicans decided in February to hold an in-person convention on Liberty University property.

But Republican Party of Virginia chairman Rich Anderson sent a letter to party leaders Friday that appeared to upend those plans.

