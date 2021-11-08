As the battle for the Virginia gubernatorial race heats up, both campaigns turn negative.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia's gubernatorial election is three months away, and pundits are billing it as a crucial litmus test of the electorate's mood as we head toward the Congressional midterms.

Polls suggest the race is close, and both candidates have been blasting each other ahead of the Nov. 2 election.

In an exclusive sit-down with Democrat Terry McAuliffe, the former governor called on health systems across the commonwealth to mandate vaccinations for all their employees.

"All hospitals, all hospital staff, all health care providers need to get vaccinated," McAuliffe said. "Not only for themselves but for their patients."

McAuliffe recently mandated vaccinations for his entire campaign staff. Now he's pushing health systems to follow his -- and Inova's -- lead and to require vaccinations under threat of termination.

"I've been very vocal on this, we need everybody mandated," he said.

McAuliffe also believes that all Virginia school districts should follow CDC guidelines on mandatory masking when schools reopen.

"Do whatever it takes to keep our children safe," he said. "And if it means wearing masks, absolutely."

The Republican candidate, Glenn Youngkin, sees mask mandates differently.

"I believe this is a decision that should be left to parents," Youngkin said. "And they're going to make good decisions for their kids."

Youngkin was in West Springfield touting a holiday on gas tax increases.

"I think we can take this year and give everybody a break on this gas tax and put $200 million back in the pockets of Virginians," he said.

McAuliffe responded calling his gas tax plan a "gimmick" that would "literally destroy Virginia."