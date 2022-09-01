Poll: Youngkin's approval up, but most Virginians don't want him to run for president

The results show how Virginians are feeling before the 2022 midterm elections that will decide if Democrats or Republicans control Congress.

NORFOLK, Va. — Over half of Virginians approve of how Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is doing in office, but a majority also doesn't want him to run for president in 2024, the results from the latest Roanoke College poll found.

The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research (IPOR) at the college interviewed 640 people in Virginia between Aug. 7 and 16, addressing several topics, including abortion, Youngkin in the national spotlight and how people feel about current and former elected officials.

The results show how Virginians are feeling with just a few months to go until the 2022 midterm elections that will decide if Democrats or Republicans control Congress.

The poll results were released Tuesday, Aug. 30, and have a 4.5% margin of error.

Support for Youngkin, Biden, Trump up in Virginia

The poll found that Youngkin’s approval rating went up slightly to 55%, up from 53% in the last poll, while his disapproval remains at 35%. The increase came from Republicans as his approval among his own party jumped to 86%, up from 75%.

A slight majority of Virginians polled (51%) have a favorable view of Youngkin, while 37% have an unfavorable view. The increase from the 46% favorability in the last poll mostly stems from Republicans, but his rating also went up a little among Democrats and independents.

President Joe Biden's approval went up to 39%, from the 37% in the last poll, and his favorability increased to 41%, compared to the previous 38%.

Former President Donald Trump also saw a similar jump in favorable views (37%, up from 34%) and a decrease in unfavorable views (58% down from 59%).

Majority of Virginians disagree with overturning Roe

Following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which provided constitutional protections for abortion, 40% of Virginians polled said abortion should be legal under all circumstances, 48% said it should be legal under some circumstances and just 10% want a total ban.

The poll also found that 35% of Virginians agree with the court’s decision to overturn Roe, while 60% disagree.

Most Virginians don't want Youngkin to run for president

Amid speculation of Youngkin running in the 2024 presidential race, 36% of Virginians polled think he should run, while 54% said he shouldn't run. 49% of Republicans said he should seek the party's presidential nomination.

In an early matchup for the Republican presidential primary, the poll found 28% of Republicans would vote for Youngkin, 62% would vote for Trump and 9% would vote for someone else or aren't sure.

“While the Republican primary in Virginia for president is well over a year away, an early matchup between Governor Youngkin and former President Trump would be a landslide victory for Trump if Republicans in Virginia voted today," Dr. David Taylor, the director of IPOR and the Roanoke College poll, said. "And just shy of a majority of the state’s Republicans even think that he should run.

Taylor added that future Roanoke College polls will also ask questions about Youngkin’s national presence and potential run.