Northam reflects on time as Virginia's governor with under two months left in office

Northam is asking Virginians to support Governor-elect Youngkin, praising him as "a good man."

NORFOLK, Va. — With less than two months left in office, Gov. Ralph Northam is looking back at his time in office. He made a stop in Norfolk Tuesday morning to speak at the Virginia Association of Counties conference.

He said the state is number one for business but has also climbed in the ranking for workers, something he attributed to policies like raising the minimum wage.

He also discussed the $200 million project to bring a wind turbine facility to Portsmouth, his plan to expand broadband and tackling COVID-19 for the last year and a half.

"None of us were prepared," Northam said. "I don't think we expected what was going to happen over the last 18 to 19 months."

He's also looking towards the future, pledging a smooth transition of power with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.

"He's a good man," he said. "He's putting good people around him and I'm just confident that he is going to continue to take Virginia in a positive direction."

Northam said he will have conversations on policy with Youngkin prior to his inauguration. Before Youngkin starts his term, Northam is requesting one more thing from Virginians.

"I would just ask all of you to support him, to support his administration and I think we'll continue to keep Virginia the best place to live," he said.

Northam said he is meeting with Youngkin on Tuesday afternoon.