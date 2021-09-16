Virginia governor's race: McAuliffe, Youngkin to debate

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are meeting Thursday night at the Appalachian School of Law for Virginia's gubernatorial debate.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set to square off in Virginia's first gubernatorial debate of the general election season.

The race is being closely watched as a possible indicator of voter sentiment heading into the 2022 national midterm elections. The two candidates are to meet Thursday night at the Appalachian School of Law in conservative-leaning southwest Virginia.

McAuliffe served as Virginia's governor from 2014 to 2018. Youngkin is the former co-chief executive of The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm.