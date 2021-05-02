Virginia House passes marijuana legalization bill, measure heads to Senate

If signed into law, H.B. 2312 would allow people ages 21 and older to possess marijuana for recreational use.

RICHMOND, Va. — Marijuana legislation is moving forward in the Virginia General Assembly and one step closer to becoming state law.

On Friday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would allow people ages 21 and older to carry and possess pot for recreational use.

HB 2312 passed the house with a 55-42 vote. All it needs is a passing vote by the State Senate, then it heads to Governor Northam's desk for his signature.

If statewide legalization were to happen, this measure would establish regulation for marijuana growth operations, retail stores as well as testing facilities and wholesalers. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority would handle that guidance. However, the passing of this bill dictates that the agency would be renamed the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Control Authority.

If signed into law, it wouldn't go into effect until 2023.