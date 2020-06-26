Virginia House speaker plans hearings on criminal justice

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn is announcing three public hearings on criminal justice matters ahead of a special session set for later this summer. Filler-Corn announced the special hearings Friday, saying they would take place in July and August.

Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to call a special legislative session in August. The initial purpose of the session was to focus on the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but it has grown to include a focus on criminal justice reform following the widespread civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.