Virginia lawmakers to hold session unlike any other

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are set to hold a one-day legislative session unlike any other in the state’s 400-year history as they grapple with how to handle the fallout from the coronavirus.
House Delegates plan to meet under a canopy outside the Capitol while the Senate is meeting at a giant event space at the Virginia Science Museum a couple of miles away.
Lawmakers will be seated far apart and are asked to wear masks instead of germ-carrying ties to help prevent the spread of the virus.