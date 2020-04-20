Virginia lawmakers to hold session unlike any other

State lawmakers won't be reconvening for the 2020 General Assembly session under normal circumstances.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are set to hold a one-day legislative session unlike any other in the state’s 400-year history as they grapple with how to handle the fallout from the coronavirus.

House Delegates plan to meet under a canopy outside the Capitol while the Senate is meeting at a giant event space at the Virginia Science Museum a couple of miles away.