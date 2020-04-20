x
Virginia lawmakers to hold session unlike any other

State lawmakers won't be reconvening for the 2020 General Assembly session under normal circumstances.
Credit: AP
A Senate voting device is set up by Virginia Senate staff at the temporary site where the Virginia Senate will meet for the reconvene session at the Science Museum Monday April 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are set to hold a one-day legislative session unlike any other in the state’s 400-year history as they grapple with how to handle the fallout from the coronavirus. 

House Delegates plan to meet under a canopy outside the Capitol while the Senate is meeting at a giant event space at the Virginia Science Museum a couple of miles away. 

Lawmakers will be seated far apart and are asked to wear masks instead of germ-carrying ties to help prevent the spread of the virus.

