The Pentagon says the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump.

It was an airstrike that killed Soleimani, who was the architect of Iran's regional security apparatus. The strike happened at Baghdad's international airport Friday, Iranian state television and three Iraqi officials said. "General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region," the Department of Defense said in a statement.

Virginia leaders have made comments after President Trump directed the Pentagon to launch an airstrike that killed Iranian Quds Force commander General Qassim Suleimani.

Virginia's Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, released the following statement:

"As I have warned for years, Trump’s decision to tear up a diplomatic deal that was working and resume escalating aggressions with Iran has brought us to the brink of another war in the Middle East. Qassim Suleimani was a despicable killer, but this drastic escalation of hostilities — waging a military attack on Iraqi soil over the objections of that country and without congressional authorization — will increase the threat to American troops, diplomats, and families in the region. Trump's ‘maximum pressure’ campaign has made the region less stable, divided us from key allies, and is driving our adversaries together. Congress must act to stop President Trump from entangling America in yet another unnecessary war in the Middle East.”

Virginia Senator Mark Warner released this statement:

“Qassem Soleimani was an enemy of the United States who was responsible for violence across the Middle East and the deaths of thousands of people, including hundreds of Americans. He should not be mourned.

Presidential administrations of both parties have traditionally consulted with Congress before conducting strategically significant military actions, not only because it is constitutionally appropriate, and not only because doing so provides the opportunity to secure bipartisan congressional support – but also because that process allows for the airing of outside perspectives that might not otherwise be considered, and ensures that tough questions get answered.

This is a situation that could easily and quickly escalate even further, and it is not clear that the Trump Administration has a plan to prevent another catastrophic war in the Middle East. We need to be prepared for the long-term potential consequences of this action, which include: counter-attacks on U.S. troops and personnel in the region; substantial harm to the ongoing fight against the remnants of ISIS; and ultimately, the possibility of reduced U.S. influence in the region, further empowering our adversaries to the detriment of U.S. national security and our allies in the Middle East.

The Trump Administration must act with all due haste to protect U.S. military and diplomatic personnel and other Americans in the region.”

Congressman Bobby Scott issued the following statement on the Trump Administration’s deadly airstrike in Iraq against high-level Iranian military officials:

“The airstrike authorized last night by the President that killed a high-level Iranian military official has significantly escalated tensions between the United States and Iran to dangerous levels. I will reserve judgment as to whether or not this was a proportional response until Congress has received a full briefing by the Trump Administration. However, I remain very concerned when any president takes such serious military action against another nation without first consulting Congress and without an Authorization for Use of Military Force. It is important that the Administration immediately present to Congress all the information it relied on to justify this airstrike, as well as its strategy as to how it intends to address this situation moving forward.”

Congressman Gerry Connolly, from Virginia's 11th District, tweeted the following:

"President Trump has unleashed the dogs of war in approving the drone attack that killed Iranian General Qassim Suleimani, the head of Quds forces in the region." His tweets continued:

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released the following statement in response to the death of Qassem Soleimani:

“At long last designated terrorist Qassem Soleimani has been given his due. According to the State Department, Soleimani was responsible for 17 percent of U.S. personnel killed during the Iraq War in his capacity as Commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force. He terrorized innocent people, American troops and continued to plot future massacres until yesterday, after President Trump made the correct and courageous decision to permanently end his terrorist activities.

Iran has been killing and plotting against Americans for more than four decades. Tension between the U.S. and this evil regime is nothing new. It was past time that we stand up to the world’s largest state sponsor of terror that continues to terrorize Americans and other innocent people across the world. Thankfully, President Trump has made it clear that we will achieve peace through strength and protect our troops and interests no matter what.”