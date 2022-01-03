Virginia lawmakers react to Biden's first State of the Union speech

Biden vowed to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring inflation and deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — Leaders who represent Hampton Roads and Virginia as a whole are reacting to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union speech.

In his address, Biden vowed to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring inflation and deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Associated Press reports.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) praised Biden for addressing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and recovery from the pandemic.

"I was pleased to hear the message of strength that for weeks has helped to rally our NATO allies around Democracy and in support of the Ukrainian people," Warner said in a statement. "I was also encouraged to hear the President outline a plan to further cement our post-COVID economic recovery and address the complex financial challenges facing Americans."

Virginia's other U.S. senator, Tim Kaine, also praised Biden's speech, saying he's committed to working with the president.

"Tonight, he [Biden] laid out a unifying framework for our comeback from an immensely challenging two years, and set a clear vision for how we can rebuild our economy, defend democracy, and address the urgent health needs of our communities, Kaine said in a statement. "America has shown remarkable resilience in the face of heartbreaking circumstances, and I’m committed to doing all I can to rebuild toward a brighter, more prosperous future.”

U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman (VA-01) criticized Biden's speech, saying the president wants to "spend more federal dollars" to address inflation.

"We cannot inflate our way out of inflation," Wittman said in a tweet. "We cannot ignore the effect government spending has had on inflation and the price of goods and services American families are paying."

U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (VA-02) praised Biden for addressing consequences for Russia's actions and veterans' access to health care.

"Veterans have earned their right to accessible health care, and I join the President’s commitment to ensure that our veterans get the medical services and benefits they are entitled to," Luria said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott (VA-03) said Biden presented "a path" for addressing rising costs and securing democracy abroad.

"I look forward to continuing to work with the Biden-Harris Administration and my colleagues in both chambers to enact legislation that will lower costs for Americans and secure a brighter future for our communities," Scott said in a statement.

The Republican Party of Virginia slammed Biden's time as president as "nothing short of an unmitigated failure."

"Virginians have seen first-hand what this type of leadership looks like since Governor Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor Sears, and Attorney General Miyares took office this January. If Joe Biden truly wants to make our country better, he should abandon his partisan power grab and follow Governor Youngkin’s example.