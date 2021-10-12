Virginia NAACP created its own redistricting maps, sent them to Supreme Court of Virginia

There’s a new push to protect minority voices and votes. The Virginia NAACP said the proposed voting maps won't be fair to minority communities.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Dec. 8, 2021.

The Virginia NAACP said protecting the voting power of every Virginian needs to be a priority for leaders, but activists worry new proposed voting maps don't do that.

NAACP leaders said they want to be a voice for underrepresented communities and do what’s best for people of color.

“The census is critical to making sure that our voices are heard,” explained Virginia NAACP president Robert Barnette.

After Virginia’s Redistricting Commission failed to reach any agreement, the responsibility of drawing new maps was passed on to the Supreme Court of Virginia, which appointed two special masters to find a compromise.

The new map proposals, shared this week, would significantly change Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, which is currently represented by Democrat Elaine Luria.

Luria’s district would lose parts of Norfolk, Hampton, Williamsburg, James City County and York County.

Barnette believes redistricting could break up minority votes.

"If we don’t get this information out now, then we will lose it -- the opportunity of making sure that every voice gets heard," he said. "That’s why it’s so critical that we identify gaps in the process make it known."

NAACP submitted an almost 100-page comment to the Supreme Court of Virginia. Click here to read it.

They also hired specialists to draw their own maps, which they say would keep communities of color more intact, giving them voting power.

"We created an equitable and constitutional redistributing plan that the map makers should and must consider," Barnette said.

Barnette said he wants everyone’s vote and voice to count.

“The Virginia NAACP further requests that the court's special masters hold additional public hearings after presenting the next revised version of those maps that was presented on December 7th.”

The state supreme court held two public hearings on the maps last week. NAACP leaders say there isn’t a timeline right now on what will happen next.