Virginia state, federal leaders respond to Uvalde, Texas school shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Social media lit up with calls for change after an elementary school shooting took 21 lives in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

Officials said 19 of the people killed were children in third and fourth grades, and two were adults. There are reports of other people being injured, but it's not clear how many were hurt, or how they were faring Wednesday.

Virginia's politicians weighed in on the tragedy, calling for change. Most of the Democratic representatives called for stricter gun control laws. Most of the Republicans offered their prayers.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R)

Suzanne and I are devastated at the incomprehensible and tragic news out of Texas. We are praying for the community of Uvalde and the families who lost their children and loved ones to this senseless attack. https://t.co/X78L4NvAA1 — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) May 25, 2022

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia)

We have a deep sickness in this country. We cannot accept it as normal. I’m not going to stop pushing for legislation to make our communities safer. https://t.co/4Y6kavXj6d — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 24, 2022

We must pass our Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act ASAP. @MarkWarner and I introduced this bill to federally enact gun violence prevention measures passed in Virginia, including universal background checks.



If we can do it in the NRA’s backyard, we can do it in Congress. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 25, 2022

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia)

My heart is with all those affected by the shooting in Uvalde. There are no words to express the magnitude of this tragedy. Gun violence is taking far too many lives. Congress must act. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 24, 2022

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-3rd District)

My heart is broken for the entire Uvalde community. Parents send their children to school with the basic expectation that they will come home safe at the end of the day. — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) May 25, 2022

Look at the evidence. The United States is not an outlier for individuals suffering from mental illness. We are an outlier for mass shootings. Still we refuse to address the common denominator in all of these tragedies — guns. — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) May 25, 2022

Elaine Luria (D-2nd District)

I was picking my daughter up from school today when I heard the news from Uvalde. When she asked “why?” I couldn’t explain it. My heart breaks for the parents, teachers, and the entire community. https://t.co/xsmC4GGRG5 — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) May 24, 2022

Rob Wittman (R-1st District)

The Republican represented shared his statement on Facebook Tuesday night.