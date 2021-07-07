Virginia removes segregationist's statue from Capitol Square

Harry F. Byrd Sr. was considered the architect of the state’s racist “massive resistance” policy to public school integration.

RICHMOND, Va. — Workers have removed a statue of Harry F. Byrd Sr., a former Virginia governor, U.S. senator and staunch segregationist, from the state’s Capitol Square.

A crane hoisted the larger-than-life statue off its pedestal and workers strapped it to a truck to be hauled away.

State officials said Byrd's statue and related pieces will be held in storage until lawmakers determine their final disposition.

Byrd was a Democrat who ran Virginia's most powerful political machine for decades until his death in 1966.