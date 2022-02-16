Virginia law giving students option to wear masks gets mixed reaction in Hampton Roads

Some local parents call the move an exciting step forward. But there are still concerns about making this change while the pandemic is still going on.

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia's new law allowing parents to opt-out from school mask mandates is getting a mixed reception in Hampton Roads.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the bill Wednesday, describing it as a "decisive victory for parents and kids across the Commonwealth."

"We're bringing the first real thing from the General Assembly, the first real product of the November election," said Delegate Tim Anderson (R-Virginia Beach).

He also said, starting now, students at Virginia K-12 schools can go to class unmasked if they choose.

"The courts will have no discretion to enter an injunction in this. This is the law," said Anderson, who is also a lawyer by profession.

Anderson supports giving families the choice on this issue. He has a son in middle school.

"I've told my son, wear a mask if you'd like to wear a mask, don't if you don't. It's your decision, it's your choice," he added.

Newport News Public Schools teacher and parent Mary Vause said she is disappointed with the law's passage on Wednesday, calling it "a very regressive law."

She pointed out that many school-aged children still aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 and that universal masking is especially important for protecting people in schools who are immunocompromised.

"It has unfortunately become a political issue here in the United States, instead of a common-sense public health strategy," Vause added.

She is also worried, given the ongoing uncertainty about what’s next in the pandemic.

"There are probably more waves coming. And now, our Virginia school boards are not going to have the tools needed," said Vause.

The new law is in effect now, however, Anderson explained that the power to enforce will begin March 1.

So, if a school division chooses to keep its mask mandate in place, Anderson said the attorney general could file a court order to compel them to follow the law.

13News Now also reached out to local public school divisions that currently have mask mandates: