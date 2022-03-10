Group representing Virginia superintendents criticizes Youngkin administration's report on 'divisive concepts'

The Virginia Association of School Superintendents wrote to the Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction outlining its problems with a recent interim report.

A group representing Virginia public school superintendents wrote to the Youngkin administration Thursday criticizing an interim report on "inherently divisive concepts."

The report, compiled by Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, rescinded policies and programs that she claims promoted "discriminatory and divisive concepts," such as critical race theory. The report is part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's first executive order.

Howard Kiser, the executive director of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents (VASS), wrote a letter to Balow after he met with her and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera on Tuesday.

He listed key points in response to the interim report, saying school division superintendents across Virginia believe "gross assumptions have been made, without evidentiary support." Those points include:

Division superintendents and other stakeholder groups should have been consulted before the interim report was produced.

Division superintendents disagree with rescinding Ed Equity, arguing that it helps children in underserved communities and in select population groups.

Division superintendents disagree with the assumption that "discriminatory and divisive concepts" have become widespread in Virginia school divisions. Kiser wrote that Balow formed that assumption without involving educators and without evidence.

Virginia’s public education system has consistently ranked as one of the best in the country in expectations and in student outcomes.

Division superintendents disagree with the Youngkin administration’s goal of “restoring excellence” in public schools. Kiser wrote that it implies an inaccurate assessment of Virginia’s public education system.

Kiser proposed a working group to discuss what would be incorporated in the 90-day report also required by Youngkin's first executive order. The group would include superintendent representatives from throughout Virginia and superintendents of color.

Kiser additionally called for "relevant and ongoing communications" between division superintendents and state leadership.

He told 13News Now that division superintendents are hopeful that the Youngkin administration will enhance communication with local superintendents and other educators in preparation of the 90-day report.

Following a request from 13News Now, Balow said the letter "fails to reflect the good faith efforts" of which she and Guidera joined the conversation.

"The specific requests listed in the letter are actions that the Secretary and I offered to the superintendents as a way to keep open productive channels of communication that could lead to partnership and ensure we are serving all students in Virginia," Balow said in a statement.