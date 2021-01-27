Virginia Senate approves measure rebuking governor candidate Amanda Chase

The Virginia Senate has approved a measure rebuking one of its most far-right members for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct."

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate has approved a measure rebuking one of its most far-right members for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct."

On a vote of 24-9 Wednesday, the Democrat-controlled chamber advanced a resolution censuring Amanda Chase, a senator from suburban Richmond who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor.

The vote followed a long debate that featured scathing rebukes from Chase’s colleagues on both sides of the political aisle.

She launched into a series of personal and professional attacks, noting that some of her fellow senators have had their own behavioral and legal troubles in the past.