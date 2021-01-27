x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Politics

Virginia Senate approves measure rebuking governor candidate Amanda Chase

The Virginia Senate has approved a measure rebuking one of its most far-right members for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct."

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate has approved a measure rebuking one of its most far-right members for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct."

On a vote of 24-9 Wednesday, the Democrat-controlled chamber advanced a resolution censuring Amanda Chase, a senator from suburban Richmond who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor. 

RELATED: VERIFY: What does censure mean? Explaining disciplinary actions for elected officials

The vote followed a long debate that featured scathing rebukes from Chase’s colleagues on both sides of the political aisle. 

She launched into a series of personal and professional attacks, noting that some of her fellow senators have had their own behavioral and legal troubles in the past. 

The censure included an allegation that Chase voiced support for those who participated in storming the U.S. Capitol. 

Related Articles