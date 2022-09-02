Virginia Senate passes bill to end school mask mandates

The measure passed the Senate Wednesday and now heads to the GOP-controlled House of Delegates.

RICHMOND, Va. — A bipartisan majority in the Virginia Senate has voted to pass legislation that would ban public school systems from imposing mask requirements on students.

The measure passed the Senate Wednesday and now heads to the GOP-controlled House of Delegates. The house is expected to advance it to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his signature.

Youngkin is cheering on the legislation, which emerged in the Senate earlier this week. He called the Senate vote a win for students across Virginia.

"I promised that as governor, Virginia would move forward with an agenda that empowers parents on the upbringing, education, and care of their own children," Youngkin said in a statement. "I am proud to continue to deliver on that promise."

But Democrats who voted against the bill said it would strip local school boards of their authority.

If enacted, the bill would codify what Youngkin sought to do with Executive Order 2, which has been met with legal challenges.

Several groups argued that Youngkin's order oversteps Virginia law and supersedes decisions made by local school boards.

Senate Bill 1303, which became law in 2021, requires Virginia school boards to offer in-person instruction that adheres “to the maximum extent practicable” to COVID-19 mitigation guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC currently recommends universal masking by all students two and older, staff, teachers and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.