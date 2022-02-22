x
Virginia Senate Democrats kill slew of GOP voting bills

Among the bills voted down Tuesday were several measures that would have reinstated a requirement to present a photo ID before casting a ballot
Credit: AP Photo/Steve Helber
Virginia Del. Phillip Scott, R-Spotsylvania, gestures as he presents a bill before a meeting of the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee at the Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Democrat-led Virginia Senate committee has defeated a broad range of Republican-sponsored voting reform measures.

Among the bills voted down Tuesday were several measures that would have reinstated a requirement to present a photo ID before casting a ballot in an election. The committee also killed proposals that would have moved up the deadline for returning an absentee ballot, ended same-day voter registration, and shortened the early voting period.

The same Senate committee also advanced a campaign finance reform measure that would tighten up record retention requirements and implement reviews of campaign committee financial records by the Department of Elections.

