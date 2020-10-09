x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Politics

Virginia Senate passes comprehensive police reform bill

The measure bans neck restraints, no-knock warrants and requires officers to intervene if another officer is using unlawful use of force.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The back of the police officer with the inscription "POLICE" with a gun and a walkie-talkie. French policeman in outfit, view from the back on the street of Paris. France,

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Senate legislators passed a pretty extensive package that was introduced by Senator Mamie Locke (D-Hampton) and tackles several areas of police reform.

Senate Bill 5030 was passed in the state Senate with a vote of 21-19 on Thursday.

The measure prohibits neck restraints and no-knock warrants. It also bans the execution of search warrants at night unless it's approved a judge. It also calls for police training in de-escalation techniques and bans officers from having sex with inmates or people they arrest.

The bill also:

  • Calls for the Criminal Justice Services Board (CJS) to adopt statewide professional standards of conduct
  • Requires sheriffs and police chiefs to notify the CJS Board within 48 hours of finding that an officer, deputy or jail guard has engaged in serious misconduct.
  • Prohibits police from using deadly force unless they believe deadly force is necessary to protect themselves or others, provides a warning before using deadly force, has a reason for using deadly force or exhausted any of the previous options.
  • Bans officers from firing into a moving vehicle, unless lives are threatened.
  • Requires that officers render aid or intervene if another officer is using excessive force or unlawful use of force.
  • Expands required data collection for traffic stops or pedestrian stops.
  • Prohibits State Police or any other law enforcement agency from accepting grants or loans of personal property from the U.S. Department of Defense for use in law enforcement activities.
  • Requires every police chief to provide the Commonwealth's Attorney access to all records on wrongful arrests, use of force complaints or other complaints where a person has been deprived of rights.
  • Requires that one member of a civil rights organization and two members of community-based organizations be appointed to the Criminal Justice Services Board.
  • Decreases the number of representatives on the Virginia Sheriffs' Association and Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police from two representatives to one representative.
  • Requires the Department of Criminal Justice Services to develop curriculum and lesson plans for minimum entry-level, in-service and advanced training standards.

Related Articles