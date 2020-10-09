Virginia Senate passes comprehensive police reform bill

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Senate legislators passed a pretty extensive package that was introduced by Senator Mamie Locke (D-Hampton) and tackles several areas of police reform.

Senate Bill 5030 was passed in the state Senate with a vote of 21-19 on Thursday.

The measure prohibits neck restraints and no-knock warrants. It also bans the execution of search warrants at night unless it's approved a judge. It also calls for police training in de-escalation techniques and bans officers from having sex with inmates or people they arrest.