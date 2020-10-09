Virginia Senate passes comprehensive police reform bill

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Senate legislators passed a pretty extensive package that was introduced by Senator Mamie Locke (D-Hampton) and tackles several areas of police reform.
Senate Bill 5030 was passed in the state Senate with a vote of 21-19 on Thursday.
The measure prohibits neck restraints and no-knock warrants. It also bans the execution of search warrants at night unless it's approved a judge. It also calls for police training in de-escalation techniques and bans officers from having sex with inmates or people they arrest.
The bill also:
- Calls for the Criminal Justice Services Board (CJS) to adopt statewide professional standards of conduct
- Requires sheriffs and police chiefs to notify the CJS Board within 48 hours of finding that an officer, deputy or jail guard has engaged in serious misconduct.
- Prohibits police from using deadly force unless they believe deadly force is necessary to protect themselves or others, provides a warning before using deadly force, has a reason for using deadly force or exhausted any of the previous options.
- Bans officers from firing into a moving vehicle, unless lives are threatened.
- Requires that officers render aid or intervene if another officer is using excessive force or unlawful use of force.
- Expands required data collection for traffic stops or pedestrian stops.
- Prohibits State Police or any other law enforcement agency from accepting grants or loans of personal property from the U.S. Department of Defense for use in law enforcement activities.
- Requires every police chief to provide the Commonwealth's Attorney access to all records on wrongful arrests, use of force complaints or other complaints where a person has been deprived of rights.
- Requires that one member of a civil rights organization and two members of community-based organizations be appointed to the Criminal Justice Services Board.
- Decreases the number of representatives on the Virginia Sheriffs' Association and Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police from two representatives to one representative.
- Requires the Department of Criminal Justice Services to develop curriculum and lesson plans for minimum entry-level, in-service and advanced training standards.