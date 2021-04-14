x
Virginia Senate rejects gun control bill amendments

State Senate lawmakers rejected the governor’s amendments to a bill that restricts the gun rights of anyone convicted for assault and battery of a family member.
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate rejected the governor’s amendments to a bill that restricts the gun rights of anyone convicted for assault and battery of a family member.

Under House Bill 1992, introduced by Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax, anyone convicted of assault and battery of a family or household member would be prohibited from owning, purchasing or transporting firearms for a period of three years. 

Gov. Ralph Northam proposed increasing the probation period from three years to five years. 

The governor also wanted to expand the bill to include individuals who were living together or who had cohabitated within 12 months.

