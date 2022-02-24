Virginia Congress members united in condemning Russia

Members of the Hampton Roads Congressional delegation are united in their condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

HAMPTON, Va. — It was a moment the world dreaded and yet, it happened anyway as Russia invade neighboring Ukraine.

Hampton Roads representatives are furious.

"We've seen countries stand with the civilized world against this barbaric attack launched by Vladimir Putin who in his own mind, wants to try to recreate the former Russian empire, the former Soviet empire," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia), who serves as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Warner warned there could be tough days ahead.

"When the president announces additional sanctions today from the civilized nations around the world, Vladimir Putin has already said he will launch attacks that will make the Europeans and Americans hurt," he said. "What does that mean? That means cyber attacks."

Warner and three members of the Hampton Roads congressional delegation were touring NASA Langley on Thursday. Their thoughts were very much on what has happened down here on Earth in the past 24 hours.

The lawmakers are united in their condemnation of Russia.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va., 2nd District), who is Vice-Chair of the House Armed Services Committee, talked about local Naval personnel who are in harm's way.

"From right here in Hampton Roads, we have the Harry S. Truman carrier strike group, four destroyers, somewhere in the range of 7 to 10,000 U.S. sailors and airmen and ships deployed in the region," she said.

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va., 1st District) also sits on the House Armed Services Committee.

He said: "Now the question is what do we do to make sure that Putin understands how incredibly harmful this is, not just to the region but to the world."

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va., 3rd District) discussed the next steps.

"I think the important thing is we have to make enough of a response so that if anybody else in the world is thinking about the same thing, they will think twice," he said. "That requires working with our allies, and trying to impose sanctions just from the United States will not work."

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), -- who was not at Thursday's gathering at NASA Langley -- also weighed in. In a statement, he called Russia's invasion, "unacceptable."

He added that America's commitment to Ukraine is "absolute."

Also releasing a statement was Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va., 4th District). In it, he called Russia's action "unacceptable," adding: “The United States and our NATO allies must meet this flagrant violation of international law with a unified, swift response."