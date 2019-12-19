WASHINGTON — The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the individual mandate of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is unconstitutional, and that other parts of the law need further review.

The 2-1 ruling handed down by a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans means the ultimate fate of the rest of the Affordable Care Act including such popular provisions as protections for those with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion and the ability for children under the age of 26 to remain on their parents' insurance remains unclear.

The panel agreed with Texas-based U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor’s 2018 finding that the law’s insurance requirement, the so-called “individual mandate,” was rendered unconstitutional when Congress, in 2017, reduced a tax on people without insurance to zero.

The court reached no decision on the big issue - how much of the Affordable Care Act must fall along with the insurance mandate.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) made the following statement:

“Despite the millions of Americans who have gained health care coverage thanks to the Affordable Care Act and the critical protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions, Republicans remain determined to throw out our existing health care system with no viable options to replace it.

The uncertainty created by this court ruling and the repeated attacks on our nation’s health care laws place essential health care coverage for American families in serious jeopardy. As I have said before – the Trump Administration and Republicans in Congress should be working in a bipartisan fashion to strengthen existing law, not engaging in misguided attempts to take away people’s health care.

Should Republicans succeed in their campaign of health care sabotage, millions of Americans would be without insurance, have higher costs, and have fewer protections. In light of this ruling – I remain committed to strengthening our health care law and will do everything I can to protect it.”

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) also released a statement:

“The Fifth Circuit ruling is the result of the latest effort by Republicans — in this case Republican State Attorneys General acting in concert with the Trump Administration — to take health care away from millions of Americans. I am optimistic that, just as in previous lawsuits, the continuous efforts to sabotage health care will ultimately fail. And I am confident that the American people will remember who worked to expand their health care and who schemed to take it away.”

The decision sends the case back to a judge who already ruled once to throw out the entire ACA but with some guidance.