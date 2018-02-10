Columbia, SC (WLTX) - People in South Carolina will now have extra time to register to vote in November's general election, thanks to a judge's decision.

A state judge ordered the state to extend the voter registration deadline by 10 days, meaning the new date will be October 17. Last week, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson had sued, asking the South Carolina Election Commission to extend the date due to the problems caused by Hurricane Florence in the state.

Many county government offices near the coast shut down for days, and people who were flooded out of their homes haven't had time to file the necessary paperwork to register.

The extension applies to all 46 counties. You must, however, register by October 17. If you've never registered to vote, here's how you can before time runs out:

• Register online at scVOTES.org before midnight, Wednesday, October 17 (requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card)

• Register using the My scVOTES mobile app before midnight, Wednesday, October 17 (available in the Apple and Google Play stores, requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card).

• Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.org. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office:

By fax (must be received before midnight, Wednesday, October 17).

By email attachment (must be received before midnight, Wednesday, October 17).

By mail (must be postmarked by Wednesday, October 17).

• Register in person at your county voter registration office. Most offices will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17 for in-office registrations. Check locally for specific hours.

ALREADY REGISTERED?

Visit scvotes.org and click “Check My Registration” to make sure your registration is up-to-date.

Get contact information for your county voter registration office at scVOTES.org.

