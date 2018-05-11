NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — On the eve of election day, voting officials in the city of Norfolk describe the atmosphere as busy but incredibly energized.

Norfolk Electoral Board Member Michael Khandelwal said voter turnout for this year’s midterm elections will be larger than the area has seen in quite some time.

“Based on the absentee numbers we’re seeing, it’s going to be a pretty heavy turnout,” said Khandelwal. “Sort of near a presidential election level.”

Khandelwal said they’ve been preparing for the election for months in order to make sure the process runs smoothly at the polls on Tuesday.

“We started a couple months ago with testing every piece of voting equipment in every precinct for logic and accuracy,” said Khandelwal. “We make sure that they record votes correctly and we make sure they match with what we’re testing them with. We test all the poll books.”

13NewsNow also spoke with the candidates in the Second Congressional District Race, Scott Taylor, and Elaine Luria. Both candidates said they are confident the results will be in their favor.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Democratic candidate Luria spoke with volunteers and made phone calls before election day.

“I think there is a desire for change around the country, and we see it specifically here in the district,” said Luria. “You know, people are just very encouraged by the idea they could have a candidate who’s going to listen to them.”

Republican incumbent Taylor acknowledged some voters might want to see change, but said he believes people in the second district are happy with where things stand.

“Obviously ideologically speaking, if you’re on the left you want change, if you’re on the right you’re happy,” said Taylor. “I think that the bulk of the middle, I believe the majority, is happy with where the economy is, with where we are rebuilding our military, how we’re taking care of our veterans.”

The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

According to Director of Elections & General Registrar Norfolk Office of Elections, Stephanie Iles:

A voter should be prepared with valid photo identification and know what their Congressional District is so they are aware of which candidates may be on the ballot. Voters may check their registration online through the Virginia Department of Elections.

CLICK HERE for sample ballots and a list of Norfolk's voting Precincts.

There are also two (2) proposed Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. It's recommended for voters to educate themselves about the candidates and issues on the ballot in preparation for the election.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC