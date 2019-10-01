WASHINGTON — Senator Mark Warner joined a Senator from Hawaii to introduce the Federal Employee Civil Relief Act.

The legislation would protect federal workers and their families from foreclosures, evictions, and loan defaults during a government shutdown. It addresses the real threat of federal workers who are going without pay for an extended period of time.

“With each day that passes during President Trump’s shutdown, hundreds of thousands of federal employees are worrying about how they will pay for their bills even though their paychecks have stopped coming in,” said Sen. Warner in a press release. “This important legislation ensures that federal workers don’t face repercussions for making the hard choice between paying for basic necessities and paying their student loans. This unnecessary shutdown is already hurting federal workers, they don’t need additional hardships that could impact their financial future.”

This bill was inspired by the Servicemembers Relief Act, the legislation that will prohibit landlords and creditors from taking action against federal workers or contractors who are hurt by the government shutdown and unable to pay rent or repay loans.

The Federal Employee Civil Relief Act will also empower employees to sue creditors or landlords that violate this protection.

The legislation would safeguard workers impacted by a shutdown from the following:

Being evicted or foreclosed;

Having their car or other property repossessed;

Falling behind in student loan payments;

Falling behind in paying bills; or

Losing their insurance because of missed premiums.

The protection would last during and 30 days following a shutdown to give workers a chance to keep up with their bills.

A similar bill has also been introduced in the House of Representatives.