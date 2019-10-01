WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senators Tim Kaine and Mark R. Warner are joining 30 other senators to reintroduce legislation to allow Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs.

“Medicare Part D enrolls over 43 million seniors nationwide, meaning that they have enormous bargaining power. However, seniors cannot utilize this power without a seat at the negotiating table,” said Sen. Warner. “This bill takes a commonsense step that will finally allow the government to use its purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices for seniors on Medicare.”

View the bill here:

Currently, the law forbids Medicare from using its purchasing power to negotiate lower prices from the drug companies. The bill, Empowering Medicare Seniors to Negotiate Drug Prices Act, would authorize the Secretary of Health and Human Services to directly negotiate price discounts with drug companies for the Medicare Prescription Drug Program.

“For years I have pushed to make prescription drugs more affordable for seniors, many of whom are on fixed incomes,” Sen. Kaine said. “In the wealthiest nation in the world, our seniors should not have to choose between paying for their medication and putting food on the table or heating their homes.”

The bill would also eliminate the "non-interference" clause in the Social Security Act that bans Medicare from negotiating.

A bipartisan version of this bill is being led in the House of Representatives by Representatives Peter Welch (D-VT) and Francis Rooney (R-FL).