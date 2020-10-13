US Sen. Mark Warner seeks third term, while challenger Daniel Gade calls for change

The Virginia U.S. Senate race features a familiar name versus a newcomer.

NORFOLK, Va. — After two six-year terms in the Senate, Democrat Mark Warner is now seeking a third.

"I think Virginians know my record of getting things done," he said. "I mean, 55 of my bills have become law. I think Virginians know my record and I'd like to earn six more years."

Republican candidate Daniel Gade, making his first run for public office, thinks it's time for a change.

"I've had a lifetime of service but I'm not a career politician like my opponent," he said. "When he first ran a few years ago, or really decades ago, he promised to be what he called a radical centrist. And he promised to be somebody who'd push back against his party when they had bad ideas. He went to Washington, DC, and he's basically a rubber stamp for his party. He's never voted against his party when it mattered, when it was a close vote, he's never gone against his party."

Warner, who has run successfully now for governor and twice for Senate, has never lost a race. A September 24 poll from the Christopher Newport University Judy Ford Wason Center for Public Policy suggests he's not going to lose this one either.

That survey showed Warner leading Gade by 13 points among likely Virginia voters, 52 percent to 39 percent.

"I have great respect for my opponent's service and sacrifice," he said. "But I also think, for somebody who's a first time into politics, he's making up a lot of stuff that's just not true."

But Gade, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel who lost his right leg in Iraq, says he senses that Virginians are moving toward him.

"They see that I'm going to serve them and I'm, a person of integrity and honor and character who is not beholden to my party and that is really resonating with folks across Virginia, from Lee County to Virginia Beach, all the way up to Northern Virginia," he said.

Warner and Gade are running against each other, of course. But, you could argue that the Senate election is also in some way a referendum on President Trump.

At least, that's how Warner sees it.

"I see things as how Mr. Trump has gone against all conventions, Democrat or Republican. I see how we viewed in the world. I hear Mr. Trump say he might not agree to a peaceful transfer of power. I sure as heck think the country will be better off in terms of who we are and how we don't have to view each other as red and blue America if we make a change in the White House."

Gade says if elected, he would maintain an independent posture toward the President.

"He's the President of my party," he said. "I want him to win. But I would just say this: there are areas where I absolutely disagree with. There are areas where I agree with him. And I'm happy to do that because I'm running for a separate an co-equal branch of government."

When it comes to President Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the CDC projecting the US death toll could reach 233,000 by month's end, Warner makes clear he is no fan.

"My opponent thinks Mr. Trump has done a great job on COVID," he said." He thinks wearing a mask is a sign of tyranny. I don't. I think we've got to follow the science and America can and must do better."

Gade says now is not the time to criticize what has already taken place. He says instead, the nation should look ahead.

"My suggestion is we focus as a country on the fact that we are where we are," he said. "And let's figure out a way to move forward that's healthy for America, that protects our vulnerable citizens, but also protects our economy by getting us back to work."

Overall, Christopher Newport University Political analyst Quentin Kidd says Warner is a heavy favorite.