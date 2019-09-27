We've been hearing the word "socialism" far and wide in recent months. It's largely because of Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib and Senator Bernie Sanders. All three leaders identify as democratic socialists.

For decades, many people have held negative viewpoints about socialism. But could socialist policies, themselves, help American society?

Yes, they could.

Socialism, essentially, gives the government control over huge means of production, such as capital goods and natural resources, and allows it to distribute the wealth from those means proportionately to its people. It's often perceived as government control over the economy.

According to the Democratic Socialists of America's website, the group believes that both the economy and society should be run democratically instead of by big business. These social and economic decisions should be made by workers and consumers through worker-owned cooperatives.

Since America operates as a capitalist, free-market economy, the people who have control over most economic means are private individuals or corporations, and their income comes from this ownership.

For example, Chevron, ExxonMobil and BP are a few of the hugest oil corporations in the U.S.

Google and Facebook operate as Big Tech companies.

The hugest pharmaceutical companies range from Pfizer to Johnson & Johnson and Bayer.

But oftentimes, these corporations have an enormous hand in politics. They can hire lobbyists to persuade politicians to pass or lift laws or policies that benefit their interests. Oil corporations can lobby against climate change policies, and pharmaceutical corporations that have lots of interest in consumer health can set drug prices at whatever rates they choose.

It's worth noting that Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez don't encourage giving the government full control over every aspect of our bureaucracy. The policies they advocate seek to curb the power corporations have in order to act in the best interest of the public. That way, the wealth can be distributed equitably in the form of adequate health care, education (e.g. free public colleges/universities), and fair living wages for all Americans.

When the wealth is in the hands of corporations, they often limit the people who truly benefit from it. Top leadership may leverage profit to their own advantage as well as that of shareholders. It also is used to give businesses a competitive edge against their rivals based on the laws of supply and demand.

A capitalist society, such as ours, revolves around competitive and innovative behavior. But in a competitive society, there may be people who can't enter into the competition as readily as others. Those people include the elderly, the developmentally disabled, caretakers, and children.

In addition, when those groups or others don’t have access to or can’t afford good health care, proper nutrition, or education, they are at a further competitive disadvantage. Capitalism, then, can create unequal opportunity.

Proponents of socialism believe increasing the welfare state, which encompasses systems such as healthcare, education, and housing can offer a balance that capitalism lacks.

No country in the world fully functions as a socialist society; however, countries including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Canada, and France all have adopted socialist policies allowing people access to universal health care, adequate housing, and a decent education.

Can America still give more power to working-class citizens without adopting socialist policies?

Yes.

Our country can continue to develop into a nation in which all Americans can be part of an innovative culture with a strong and healthy economy if the government takes steps to bring more balance to the capitalist society by capping the power corporations have and by putting more money towards education and access to health care.