Gov. Youngkin donates salary to nonprofit that helps officers, first responders affected by trauma

NORFOLK, Va. — On Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that he will donate his first-quarter salary as governor to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP).

The nonprofit organization helps law enforcement officers and first responders who have undergone traumatic incidents while in the line of duty.

According to VALEAP's website, the program was established in 2008 after the mass shooting at Virginia Tech. The organization says it has served more than 500 officers from over 60 Virginia agencies and trained over 150 law enforcement peers to date.

The governor announced the donation of $43,750 at the VALEAP's Post Critical Incident Seminar in Harrisonburg.

“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” Youngkin said. “I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP) because of their important mission to assist law enforcement personnel and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents. This reaffirms my ongoing commitment to support our men and women in law enforcement with mental health resources, training, and equipment to ensure that we are serving those that protect our communities across the Commonwealth.”

