Gov.-elect Youngkin plans inaugural weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is on file from Nov. 4, 2021.

Incoming Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is planning an inaugural weekend that will include a mix of high-dollar ticketed events and other functions open to the public, according to a program that also touts an appearance by an unspecified Grammy-winning musical artist.

Youngkin will be sworn in on Jan. 15 as Virginia’s 74th governor. The former private equity executive who emphasized his outsider status and Virginia roots in his run announced on Tuesday a schedule of events for the inaugural weekend.

The Associated Press also obtained a document with more information, including pricing.