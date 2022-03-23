Youngkin calls lawmakers back for special session to finish state budget

He reiterated his position that higher-than-anticipated revenues mean the divided General Assembly should enact substantial tax cuts.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday he wants lawmakers back in Richmond in early April to finish this year's work.

The clock ran down during the regular General Assembly session without the Democrat-controlled Senate and GOP-controlled House reaching agreement on the state budget. Rather than stay late, lawmakers opted to go home on March 12 and reconvene later for a special session to pass the spending plan and take up other bills that remained unfinished.

The Republican governor issued a proclamation Wednesday saying that the special session will commence April 4.

In a statement, he reiterated his position that higher-than-anticipated revenues mean the divided General Assembly should enact substantial tax cuts.

“Together, we can produce the biggest tax cut in the history of the Commonwealth at a time when Virginians need it the most and also make record investments in our education, law enforcement and behavioral health system, among other important priorities," he said.

The governor also plans to push his tax-cut plan with a campaign-style TV ad that will air across the state beginning Thursday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.