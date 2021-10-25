Youngkin's school warnings intensify the GOP's suburban push

Youngkin’s suburban strategy in the Virginia governor's race emphasizes issues like taxes, public safety and education.

Republican Glenn Youngkin is highlighting cases of alleged sex crimes in schools to help repair the GOP's standing in the Virginia suburbs, where educated moms and dads have turned against Donald Trump’s Republican Party.

Youngkin’s suburban strategy in the Virginia governor's race emphasizes an approachable image and "kitchen table” issues like taxes, public safety and education, while largely avoiding Trump.

Youngkin has also tried to link his education platform to the frustrations of activist groups already animated by school coronavirus pandemic restrictions, transgender policies and classroom curricula they see as too liberal and un-American.

Trump has endorsed Youngkin. Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s campaign privately concedes the race is a toss-up.