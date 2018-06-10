YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) — A 53-year-old Poquoson man was arrested for attacking two teens at a football game Friday night.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Ozoroski attacked a 15-year-old for waving a Confederate flag on the sidelines at Bailey Filed in Yorktown. A girl sitting nearby was also a victim.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Deputies took Ozoroski in and charged him with two counts of battery and assault.

The game between Poquoson High School and Tabb High School was not impacted by the event.

