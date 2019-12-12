PORTLAND, Maine — There's someone in Portland cutting the power to the holiday lights hung up around the city.

Those that work hard to get the lights up, and also those that come out to look at the lights, are frustrated and curious as to why someone would do that.

Jesse LaCasse assists the artist in putting the lights up every year, and said he hopes whoever is responsible doesn't cut the lights again.

But he also said if they are cut again, they'll just keep fixing them.

Portland residents that spoke to LaCasse said they'll keep an eye out for anyone that might be executing this "grinchy" trick.