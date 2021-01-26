Portsmouth health officials aim for organized effort in Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccination

The Portsmouth Health District started vaccinating those eligible in Phase 1b, following shortly after Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth health officials said after going through Phase 1a of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, they now have a better idea of handling the distribution and administration for Phase 1b.

Portsmouth Health District Director Dr. Lauren James said Phase 1b is going to require an even bigger effort from the city than the first phase. She said more people are eligible under this phase.

"Portsmouth is a smaller community, but within that 1b group, that could be upwards of 30,000 people," said James. "So, we do ask that the public be patient with us because we know the average doctor's office doesn't get 30,000 calls a day."

Phase 1b includes people ages 65 or older. 13News Now has answered dozens of calls from elderly residents, expressing frustration and confusion over the online registration to get vaccinated. James said she expects some people in the community to either not have access to a computer or be tech-savvy, so they've been slowly trying to make adjustments.

"We are working on a hotline where people can call and we can register you for an appointment as those appointments open up," explained James. "So, that will be focused on those who don't have an email or just aren't super into doing it online."

When asked what the health department learned the most from Phase 1a that it will utilize in Phase 1b, James said the biggest lessons were communication and education.

"We are working daily to figure out a better way to make sure the public is aware of what group they're in, as well as how to contact us in an organized fashion," James explained.

James said Portsmouth Health Department will be vaccinating people up to three days a week now, compared to the two days a week it was originally doing. She said the vaccine supply has been somewhat stable, but the number of doses is not growing anytime soon.

People who are eligible for the vaccine due to their age or medical conditions have three options to schedule a vaccine appointment:

Complete an online survey from the Portsmouth Health Department

Call 757.405.1800

E-mail phd.info@vdh.virginia.gov